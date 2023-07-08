Nutley HS baseball and softball players earn All–SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School baseball and softball teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Here are the NHS baseball honorees:

Second team: senior Brandon Lucia.

Honorable mention: senior Justin Cifelli and junior Erik Thompson.

Here are the NHS softball honorees:

First team: senior Robin Niland.

Second team: sophomore Lola Thompson.

Honorable mention: seniors Mia DiPiano Victoria Rutnik.

Notes: The NHS baseball team finished 7-15, but capped the season with a 3-2 win over a highly-regarded Old Tappan team. The NHS softball team finished 11-17, but won six of its final nine games.