Nutley HS baseball team seeks another successful season

NUTLEY, NJ — Eric Puzio understands that baseball is a game that should be fun to play.

That’s the main message that he wants to impart to his Nutley High School baseball team this spring.

Puzio, the first-year head coach for the Raiders, is excited about this year’s squad as they get ready for the season.

“I’m just looking for effort, energy, enthusiasm, guys that want to be here, not treat baseball like it’s a job, but more like it’s fun and take advantage of the opportunities this preseason,” said Puzio in an interview with the Nutley Journal during a practice at the Park Oval on Saturday morning, March 18, which was the third day of official preseason practice.

The Raiders are coming off a 14-11 campaign last spring.

Puzio, a 1994 NHS graduate, cited the team’s hitting as its key strength.

Leading the way for the Raiders will be seniors Mike Zitola and Justin Cifelli, junior Erik Thompson and sophomore Drew Slomkowski.

Zitola will be the team’s pitching ace. The right-hander is the most experienced hurler on the team.

Cifelli will serve as a utility player, Slomkowski will be the shortstop and the team’s No. 2 pitcher, and Thompson will play first base and also see time on the mound.

The Raiders compete in the Super Essex Conference’s top division – the American Division. Along with staying healthy, Puzio said he wants his team to establish “a culture of hard work that pays dividends and goes out every day and tries to improve.”

Puzio, make no mistake, wants to foster the players’ passion for baseball.

“I’m just trying to bring a little bit more energy and try to motivate these guys to be the best that they can possibly be,” Puzio said. “I’m already happy with what I’m seeing here. We’re hustling every day and they’re just giving it their all, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Puzio also likes the team’s chemistry.

“For the most part they are coming together as a team,” Puzio said. “I think when you’ve got that going

for you and everybody can pick each other up and

support each other, but most importantly, go out and have some fun; because that’s what it should be;

it shouldn’t be a job, it should be fun.”

The other schools in the SEC–American Division are Caldwell, Columbia. Livingston, Millburn, Montclair and Seton Hall Prep.

The Raiders will open the season on Monday, April 3, at home against Livingston at 6:30 p.m.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

April 5: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 8: vs. Millburn, 11 a.m.

April 10: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Wayne Valley, time to be determined.

April 17: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 21: vs. Montclair, 6 p.m.

April 24: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

May 2: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

May 3: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 6 p.m.

May 12: vs. Demarest, 6 p.m.

May 13: at Belleville, 11 a.m.

May 15: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

May 18: vs. Dumont, 6 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

