Nutley HS baseball team seeks to make progress

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School baseball team hopes to finish the season on a strong note.

The Raiders had a 4-5 record through April 20. After losing to Montclair, 10-2, on April 1 at home and dropping a tough 2-0 decision at Seton Hall Prep on April 4 in West Orange, the Raiders won the next two games to even their record at 2-2, as they defeated St. Benedict’s Prep, 12-2, on April 5 and West Orange, 9-2, on April 11, both at home.

Nutley then lost road games against Bloomfield, 9-6, on April 12 and Livingston, 6-1, on April 13. The team posted a resounding 16-1 victory at Hoboken on April 16 before losing to Millburn, 8-5, on April 18 at home. The Raiders defeated Montclair, 1-0, on April 20 in Montclair, as seniors Joe Delanzo and Damian Quiles combined on a no-hitter. Delanzo struck out seven and walked one in five and two-thirds innings, and drove in the lone run in the third inning. Quiles pitched one and a third innings.

The other NHS seniors are Brian Conte, Frank Contella, Ryan Gencarelli, CJ Hannon, Sal Intile, Vin Miller, Chris Pierro, Dan Reyes, Dylan Santos and Paul Scutti.

The juniors are Justin Cifelli, Derek Lanza, Brandon Lucia, David Sanchez and Mike Zitola. Sophomore Jonathan Breihoff also is on the roster.

In the win over Hoboken, Delanzo homered and drove in two runs, and Lucia went 3-for-4 with two singles, a homer and four RBIs. Santos went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and two RBIs, and Contella singled, walked and drove in two runs. Zitola fired a one-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk for the win.

Nutley is in the Super Essex Conference–American Division, which also includes Millburn, Montclair, Seton Hall Prep, Livingston, Bloomfield and West Essex. The SEC–American is the top division of the conference.

The Raiders have enjoyed a tradition of success under head coach Bob Harbison, an NHS alumnus and Raiders hall of famer who has been at the helm since 2004.

Here is the remainder of the schedule:

April 22, vs. Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 25: vs. Bloomfield, 6;30 p.m.

April 26: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 28: vs. West Essex, 6:30 p.m.

April 30: at Kearny, 1 p.m.

May 5: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

May 7: Greater Newark Tournament first round.

May 12: GNT second round.

May 14: GNT third round.

May 16: vs. Livingston, 6:30 p.m.

May 18: at Millburn, 3 p.m.

May 19: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

May 21: GNT final.

May 23: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

May 26: at Bayonne, 7 p.m.

May 28: at Wayne Valley, 11 a.m.

