Nutley HS bowling teams roll to great starts to their seasons

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School bowling teams are having fantastic seasons so far.

The girls team had a 6-0 record and is the lone undefeated team in the Super Essex Conference. Nutley has won all their matches by 7-0 scores, beating Bloomfield, Belleville, Irvington, Barringer, North Arlington and Montclair.

The top bowlers for Nutley are senior Gabriella Lucivero (171.83 average in conference play), junior Gabriella Botti (133.22), sophomore Brooklynn Robinson (125.72) and sophomore Karen Fukuoka-Schreiber (124.06).

Lucivero’s best performance was in the team’s latest victory on Dec. 20 against Montclair, as she had a 569 series (221, 222, 126).

Botti’s high game this season was 176 against North Arlington on Dec. 19. Her high series for the season was 417, which she accomplished twice, against Bloomfield in the season opener on Dec. 5 and against North Arlington.

Meanwhile, the boys team had a 5-1 record. After beating Bloomfield, 5-2, followed by a 5-2 loss to Beleville, the Raiders won four straight, defeating Irvington, Barringer, Eagle Academy and Montclair, all by 7-0 scores.

Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi, a junior, leads the Raiders with a 207.50 average. Senior Andrew Orr (189.61 average), freshman Jackson Veneziano (164.89) and Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi (160.44) are other top Nutley bowlers in conference play.

Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi’s high game for the season was 289 against Barringer on Dec. 13. His high series was 702 against Belleville on Dec. 6, as he had games of 203, 235 and 264.