Nutley HS bowling teams roll to strong starts to their seasons

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls bowling teams are off to 3-0 starts to their seasons.

The teams defeated Belleville on Dec. 13 (boys won 5-7, girls won 7-0), Bloomfield on Dec. 17 (boys won 7-0, girls won 5-2) and Barringer on Dec. 20 (both won 7-0).

The following are the leaders for the boys team:

Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi, senior: 219.44 average, 244 high game, 683 high series.

Jackson Venezia, sophomore: 194.78 average, 251 high game, 646 high series.

Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi, junior: 173.33 average, 204 high game.

Benjamin Johnson, freshman: 162.25, 200 high game.

Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi, freshman: 140.50.

The following are the leaders for the girls team: