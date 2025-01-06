Nutley HS bowling teams roll to strong starts to their seasons

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls bowling teams are off to 3-0 starts to their seasons.
The teams defeated Belleville on Dec. 13 (boys won 5-7, girls won 7-0), Bloomfield on Dec. 17 (boys won 7-0, girls won 5-2) and Barringer on Dec. 20 (both won 7-0).
The following are the leaders for the boys team:
- Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi, senior: 219.44 average, 244 high game, 683 high series.
- Jackson Venezia, sophomore: 194.78 average, 251 high game, 646 high series.
- Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi, junior: 173.33 average, 204 high game.
- Benjamin Johnson, freshman: 162.25, 200 high game.
- Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi, freshman: 140.50.
The following are the leaders for the girls team:
- Gabriella Botti, senior: 170.55 average, 203 high game, 554 high series..
- Brooklyn Robinson, junior: 136.89 average, 177 high game, 443 high series.
- Karen Fukouoka-Schreiber, junior: 119.00 average, 135 high game.
- Serena Ilog, senior: 115.75 average, 148 high game.
- Jaylanie Cuevas, senior: 104.33 average, 121 high game.