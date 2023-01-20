Nutley HS bowling teams roll to success

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls bowling teams, under head coach Frank Sasso, are enjoying fine seasons this winter.

The girls team was in first place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division with a 61-2 record entering the week of Jan. 15. The girls finished in second place in the Westfield

Blue Devil Bowling Tournament in December.

Here are the top NHS girls bowlers and their stats:

Gabriella Lucivero, junior, 160 average, 231 high game, 539 high series.

Gabriella Botti, sophomore, 140 average, 202 high game, 474 high series.

Julianne Carson, senior, 145 average, 173 high game, 474 high series.

Angelica Duffy, senior, 132 average, 173 high game, 466 high series.

Cassandra Nesta, senior, 113 average, 154 high game, 386 high series.

The boys team was in second place at 49-14. They were in a three-team race for the title with Montclair High School and Irvington High School.

Here are the top NHS boys bowlers and their stats: