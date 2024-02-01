Nutley HS bowling teams roll to success

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School bowling teams are enjoying a stellar season this winter.

Both the boys and girls teams, under head coach Frank Sasso, were in first place in the American Division of the Super Essex Conference, through Wednesday, Jan. 17. The girls sported an undefeated record of 70-0, while the boys had a strong 63-7 record. NHS competes at Bowlero Belleville at 679 Washington Ave. in Belleville.

For the girls, Gabriella Lucivero was the conference high bowler with a 168 average (222 high game, 569 high series).

The other top NHS bowlers are Gabriella Botti (135 average, 181 high game, 440 high series), Brooklynn Robinson (128 average, 200 high game, 429 high series) and Karen Fukuoka-Schreiber (121 average, 149 high game, 429 high series).

For the boys, Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi was the conference high bowler with a 203 average (289 high game, 732 high series).

The other top NHS bowlers are Andrew Orr (190 average, 231 high game, 657 high series), Jackson Veneziano (171 average, 246 high game, 673 high series) and Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi (161 average, 215 high game, 581 high series).

Photos Courtesy of Frank Sasso