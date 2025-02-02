Nutley HS boys and girls bowlers roll to success at county team tournaments

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School seniors Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi and Gabriella Botti enjoyed top performances at the Essex County Team Bowling Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bowlero in Belleville.

Cerniglia-Rapavi had the tournament high game for the boys at 274.

Botti had both the tournament high game (222) and high series (562) for the girls.

NHS also won the girls team title with a three-game pin total of 2,079, among the seven schools. It marked the sixth straight time that the NHS girls won the county tournamen team title.

On the boys’ side, Nutley finished in second place, behind West Orange, by just 17 pins. Nutley had a 2,758 score, while West Orange had a 2,775 score.

Under head coach Frank Sasso, the NHS boys team had an 8-0 record and the girls team had a 7-1 record recently.

Rapavi-Cerniglia took third place and Botti took fourth place at the county individual tournament on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Bowlero in Belleville.

