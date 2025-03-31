Nutley HS boys basketball and girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

NHS boys

National Division

First Team: senior guard Jordan Small.

Second Team: senior forward Ryan Ibrahim.

Honorable Mention: sophomore guard Tim Gordon.

Small averaged 11.3 points (293 points). Ibrahim averaged 10.3 points (267 points) and 4.1 rebounds (107 rebounds). Gordon averaged 6.8 points (176 points).

The Raiders, under head coach Bob Harbison, finished with a 15-11 record. Harbison, a NHS alumnus, was named the NJ.com SEC-National Division Coach of the Year. He announced his retirement at the end of the season, after 26 seasons at the helm.

NHS girls

Liberty Division

First Team: sophomore Kaitlyn Nellegar.

Honorable Mention: senior Grace Christie and freshman Gianna Albanese.

Nellegar averaged 10.7 points (290 points) and 13.9 rebounds (374 rebounds). Albanese averaged 7.1 points (192 points) and 10.7 rebounds (288 rebounds). Christie also averaged 7.1 points (192 points) to go along with 3.7 assists (101 assists). NHS finished 11-16.

Photos by Steve Ellmore and Jerry Simon