Nutley HS boys basketball team drills winning season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a winning season this winter.

The Raiders, under head coach Bob Harbison, defeated Newark Lab, 52-43, in the final regular-season game to improve to 15-9 overall.

Senior guard Jordan Small leads the team in scoring with 275 points in 24 games for an average of 11.5 points per game. Senior forward Ryan Ibrahim averages 10.1 points.

Sophomore guard Tim Gordon, sophomore center/forward Sean Fealey, senior forward Noah Reilly, senior guard Will Llanza, junior guard Michael Misner and junior Noah Smith are other key contributors.

Nutley was scheduled to visit Payne Tech in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after press time.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Nutley vs. Bloomfield (at Bloomfield, Feb. 14. Bloomfield won, 62-42).