Nutley HS boys basketball team enjoys 3-0 start to the season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a 3-0 start to the season.

The Raiders defeated Eagle Academy, 45-35, in the season-opener on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at NHS in a Super Essex Conference-National Division game.

Senior guard Jordan Small scored 20 points, senior forward Ryan Ibrahim had seven points, sophomore guard Tim Gordon had five points and sophomore center Sean Fealey and junior guard Michael Misner each had four points to lead the Raiders. Senior guard Gian Duan had three points and senior center Nick Gallo added two points.

Two days later, Nutley defeated host Golda Och Academy, 60-34, in West Orange in divisional play. Ibrahim had 14 points; Fealey had nine points; Small had eight points; Gordon and Misner each had six points; Justin Figueroa had five points; senior forward Drew Slomkowski chipped in four points; Duan and senior forward Noah Reilly each added three points; and sophomore guard NoahTan had two points. Senior guard Will Llanza and junior Noah Smith each also played for the Raiders.

Nutley defeated West Caldwell Tech, 57-54, in overtime on Saturday, Dec. 21, at NHS in an SEC crossover divisional game. Small scored 26 points with seven rebounds and three assists; Ibrahim had 10 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals; Llanza had eight points with three assists and two steals; Gordon posted six points with four assists; Fealey had four points and four rebounds and Reilly added three points, two assists and two steals.

