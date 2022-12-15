Nutley HS boys basketball team looks to achieve successful season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball team features a good mix of youth and experience as it looks to build off last year’s 15-15 campaign, including going 9-3 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division.

NHS head coach Bob Harbison, entering his 24th season at the helm, has been impressed by the team’s versatility as it gets ready for the season that begins Thursday, Dec. 15, at West Orange.

“I think a lot of kids can do a lot of things,” said Harbison, a 1984 NHS graduate, who has been at the helm since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Senior guard Donte Dubos-Carter will lead the Raiders’ attack on the offensive end. “We’ll look to Donte when we need points and when we need leadership,” Harbison said.

The Raiders also have good size in the paint with 6-foot-6 sophomore Ryan Ibrahim and 6-3 senior center Anthony Pinal, who is coming off a strong football season. Last winter, Pinal made the second team on the all–SEC–Freedom Division as selected by the divisional coaches.

Harbison also has been delighted to see major improvement from sophomore guard Will Lanza.

Another talented player is 6-2 senior forward Erick Thompson. Unfortunately, Thompson has been sidelined with an ankle injury and will be out of action for five weeks. In addition, 6-2 sophomore Drew Slomkowski is out sick at the moment, but is expected to be a key contributor when he is healthy. Slomkowski is a standout baseball player who played for Harbison on the varsity baseball team as a freshman this past spring.

The Raiders have a nice addition in 6-4 senior Hector Feliz Torres, a transfer from the Dominican Republic.

Other players in the rotation are sophomore guard Jordan Small, 5-8 senior guard Morgan O’Brien, junior guard Joshua Dick and senior forward and guard Rich Nguyuen.

The team’s major strength is its perimeter shooting, which will go a long way in having a successful season.

“I think this team can be competitive,” Harbison said. “We can shoot. On good shooting days, we’ll do well.”



Notes: After 18 seasons, Harbison stepped down as the NHS head baseball coach following the season this past spring. He led the baseball team to tremendous success over the years. Under Harbison, the Raiders reached six Greater Newark Tournament finals appearances, winning it in his first season in 2004 and finishing runner-up in 2005, 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2018. The GNT is considered the Essex County tournament.

This fall, Pinal, a lineman, made the first team offense on the all–Super Football Conference–Patriot White Division and made the first team offense on the all–Essex County team as selected by the divisional and county coaches.

The Raiders have moved up to the SEC–Independence Division. The other teams in the division are Barringer, Newark Collegiate Academy, Newark Academy, Science Park, Shabazz and West Orange.

Here is the NHS season schedule:

Dec. 15: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: vs. Science Park, noon.

Dec. 20: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: Kearny Holiday tournament, vs. Abundant Life Academy, noon.

Jan. 3: vs. Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Millburn, 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. West Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Fort Lee, time tbd.

Jan. 17: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: vs. Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27: vs. Wayne Hills, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Golda Och Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Feb. 7: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. Bloomfield, 5:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino