Nutley HS boys basketball team surges

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball team has been making solid progress this season.

After starting off 1-3, the Raiders won five of their next seven games to improve to a 6-5 overall record and 5-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division through Jan. 20.

The Raiders, under head coach Bob Harbison, defeated Technology, 49-31, in the season opener Dec. 17; Montclair Kimberley Academy, 55-48, Jan. 11; Cedar Grove, 38-35, Jan. 13; Golda Och, 63-24, Jan. 17; and Technology again, 54-36, Jan. 20.

Among the key contributors for the Raiders are seniors Nick Schroeder, Peter Riad and Jake O’Connor, and juniors Donte Dubose-Carter and Anthony Pinal. Other players are seniors Jake Cirminello, Frank Contella, Matt Pergola and Karam Youseff, and juniors Richard Nguyen and Morgan O’Brien.

In 10 games played, Schroeder has averaged 19.5 points per game.