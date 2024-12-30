Nutley HS boys basketball team wins holiday tournament title, improves to 5-0 on the season

NUTLEY, NJ —The Nutley High School boys basketball team continued its unbeaten start to the season, winning both games in the Charles Dolan Holiday tournament at Kearny High School on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.

The Raiders improved to 5-0.

Senior guard Jordan Small scored 17 points, and senior forward Ryan Ibrahim and junior guard Michael Misner each had 13 points to lead the Raiders past Morristown, 67-55, Dec. 27. Senior guard Will Llanza had eight points, junior Noah Smith had six points, and sophomore guard Tim Gordon and sophomore center Sean Fealey each had five points.

Small scored 16 points and Ibrahim had 13 points in the 59-49 win over Kearny on Dec. 28 in the tournament final. Llanza had 11 points, Gordon had eight, Fealey had seven and Misner added four.