Nutley HS boys bowling team advances to state sectional final

NUTLEY, NJ — The second-seeded Nutley High School boys bowling team improved to 16-0 on the season after defeating No. 6 seed Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 2-0, at Bowlero in Belleville on Wednesday, Feb. 19, to advance to the championship of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament.

The players rolled two games. Junior Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi rolled 203 and 227; sophomore Jackson Veneziano rolled 206 and 219, senior Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi rolled a 245 high game and freshman Benjamin Johnson had a 213 high game to lead the Raiders.

Nutley, which went 12-0 to win the Super Essex Conference–American Division title and finished second overall at the Essex County Tournament, was scheduled to face No. 1 seed Delbarton and No. 5 seed Fort Lee in the final at Bowlero in North Brunswick on Saturday, Feb. 22, after press time.

Meanwhile, the NHS girls team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 3 state tournament, but lost to Colona, 2-0, on Thursday, Feb. 13, to move to 9-5. Nutley won the girls Essex County Tournament title for the sixth straight time this season.

Senior Gabriella Botti unofficially has averaged 164.55; junior Brooklyn Robinson has averaged 142.21; and junior Karen Fukuoka-Schreiber has averaged 126.87, to lead Nutley, which was scheduled to face Belleville on Feb. 21, after press time, to end the season.