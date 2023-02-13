Nutley HS boys bowling team enjoys stellar showing at state sectional tournament

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys bowling team finished in third place overall at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 tournament on Friday, Feb. 10, at Jersey Lanes Lanes.

Nutley had a 2,767 total. Warren Hills High School was first with 2,993 and Morris Tech was second with 2,828 among the 10 schools. Nutley qualified as a wild-card berth for the state team tournament on Monday, Feb. 20, at Bowlero in North Brunswick.

Among all the groups that competed in the sectionals on that day, Kalvin Wong took fourth place overall with a 700 series and Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi was 12th with a 634 series to lead Nutley.