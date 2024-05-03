Nutley HS boys lacrosse team enjoys best start in program history

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys lacrosse team is enjoying its best-ever start in a season.

The Raiders, under head coach Mike Salvatelli, began the seaton 4-0.

Nutley later defeated Clifton High School 14-1, April 17, in the inaugural “Greco Cup” at Montclair State University.

The game was played to honor the life of John Greco, the former MSU men’s lacrosse coach who passed away in 2010. Greco made a huge impact on the lacrosse community and has connections to both Clifton and Nutley, said Salvatelli. Greco’s parents were in attendance to present the Greco Cup trophy to the Raiders, added Salvatelli.

With that victory, the Raiders improved to 7-1.