Nutley HS boys lacrosse team posts best season in years

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School boys lacrosse team enjoyed an historic season.

The Raiders, guided by head coach Mike Salvatelli, defeated the Rutherford HS Bulldogs, 12-9, May 18, in the season finale to earn their 11th win of the season. This ties the all-time program record of wins set by the 2001 team. This is only the third time in the program’s 25-year history that a team has surpassed 10 wins. The Raiders finished 11-6 on the year.

The 2024 senior class includes Alex Herschell, Tommy Devlin, Jeremy Alonso, Chris Sarno, Nate Arroyo, David Adams, and Adam Ageeb.

The Raiders were led by David Adams (56 goals and 23 assists), Angelo Albanese (25 goals and 27 assists), Nick Wilson (32 goals and 14 assists), Tommy Devlin (20 goals and six assists) and goalie Michael Koster (238 saves).

Adams made the first team, Wilson and Koster each made the second team, and Albanese made honorable mention on the all–North Jersey Interscholastic Lacorsse League–Klank Division, as voted by the divisional coaches.

On the all–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division, as selected by the divisionall coaches, Adams, Wilson and Koster made the first team; Albanese made the second team and Devlin made honorable mention.