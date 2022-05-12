Nutley HS boys lacrosse team wins its first SEC title in program history; Pergola nets 100th goal of the season

NUTLEY, NJ — Tuesday, May 10, was another historical day for the Nutley High School Raiders lacrosse program. For the first time in the program’s 20-year history, the Nutley lacrosse team won their Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division.

Under third-year head coach Mike Salvatelli, the Raiders beat Newark East Side, 16-1, at Father Glotzbach Field to secure the divisional title and improve to 7-8.

Another piece of history that was made was Matt Pergola scoring his 100th goal of the season. To put that accomplishment into perspective, only two other players in the history of New Jersey high school lacrosse have ever scored more goals in a single season.

Through May 10, Pergola was at fourth place all-time for goals in a single season with two games remaining this year. His career totals of 195 goals and 245 points are both Nutley High School records.

Other stats from the game include Jake Cirminiello-1 goal and 2 assists; Rocco Albanese- 1 assist; Chris Roque- 1 assist; Jack Ponzoni- 1 assist, 13 faceoff wins; Eddie Kaminski- 1 goal; Kevin Englich- 3 goals; Joe Crocco- 1 goal; Sahat Rahman- 1 assist; Jack Kirk- 1 goal.