Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up successful season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys soccer team has enjoyed a successful season this fall.

The Raiders, under head coach Sal Melillo, started the season 6-0-3. Though they lost the next four games to move to 6-4-3 through Monday, Oct. 16, the Raiders were looking to regroup.

The team consists of seniors Harrison Fraser, Adam Ageeb, John Breihof, Aarov Jain, Finlay Miruelo and Matthew Syto; juniors A.J. Oramas, Jackson Cernigilia-Rapavi, Tyler Hsiao and Clark St. Amant; sophomores Patrick Sceppaguercio, Mark Mattiazzi, Duke “DJ” Pilgrim, Adrian Rodriguez, Ethan Oliviera and Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi; and freshman Anthony Navarro and Tsotne “Sammy” Buzariushvili.

Miruelo, Syto and Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi are the goalies.

Nutley was hoping to earn a berth in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament. The Raiders were No. 14 in the power-point standings through Wednesday, Oct. 18. The top 16 teams earn berths. The sectional tournament began Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Nutley vs. Technology (Sept. 30, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval) The teams played to a 0-0 tie.