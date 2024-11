This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys soccer team gave good efforts during the season.

The Raiders lost to Colonia 4-1 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to finish the season with a 7-13 record.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley vs. West Orange (Oct. 14 at West Orange. West Orange won 3-0).