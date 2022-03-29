Nutley HS boys volleyball program makes its debut

NUTLEY, NJ — In Essex County, there are quite a few high school boys volleyball programs in the spring.

Now you can add Nutley High School to that list.

After receiving strong interest from several students, the NHS athletic department showed great support by adding a boys volleyball program.

The turnout has been impressive.

“We were fortunate enough to have over 40 students try out for the team,” head coach Kevin Reilly said. “After a week of tryouts, we now have 22 student-athletes in the program.”

Reilly is happy to be leading the new program.

“I’m incredibly excited!” Reilly said. “My assistant coach, Amy Gewecke, and I are both assistant coaches for the girls volleyball team, as well. So to be able to have the opportunity to work with the boys and be a part of the inaugural season is really special. The guys come in excited to work every day and have been having a blast on the court! Our goals this season are to help our players develop their skills and have a ton of fun in the process. Beyond that, we want to cultivate a strong program. We intend to show the school community what a fantastic sport volleyball is, and what a good time our guys have playing it.”

The NHS Raiders will begin the season on Saturday, April 2, when they host Millburn at 10 a.m.

Following the opener, Nutley will visit Bloomfield on Tuesday, April 5, at 4 p.m., and host Hoboken on Friday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m.

Other home games include Thursday, April 14, at 4 p.m. against Irvington; Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. against Orange; Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m., against Hoboken; Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m., against East Orange Campus; Thursday, May 5, at 4 p.m., against Montclair; Monday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m., against Paterson Kennedy; and Thursday, May 19, at 4:30 p.m., against Paterson Charter.