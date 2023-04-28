Nutley HS boys volleyball team digs up success

NUTLEY, NJ — In just its second year in existence, the Nutley High School boys volleyball team has been quite successful.

The Raiders, under head coach Kevin Reilly, have posted a strong 8-0 overall record and sit atop the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division through Thursday, April 20.

Reilly has been pleasantly surprised by his team’s impressive start. For any second year program, Reilly said that the goal is always about growth.

“However, for this season, with the special group that we have, we also have aspirations of winning the SEC–Colonial Division, hanging the first boys volleyball banner in our school gym, and making a run in the ECT (Essex County Tournament), as well as the state tournament,” said Reilly, whose team went 10-10 in its inaugural season last year.

The Raiders are well-rounded and run 11 players deep, noted Reilly.

“The truth is all 11 are impactful and play a huge role within our program,” he added.

Statistically, the Raiders have a few players who ranked among the best in the state in several categories.

Through April 13, senior captain Joseph Duca (assists), senior Alex Tramontana (blocks), sophomore Gavin Warburton (kills and aces) and sophomore Shane Castellanos (service points and aces) were ranked in the top 30 in the state in their respective categories, according to Reilly.

The lineup is rounded out by junior captain Ilhan Ilhan, and seniors Pat Smyth, Tre Foda, Julian Jansen, Marcos Tapia, Carl Villarin and Jimmy Valderrama.

The other teams in the Colonial Division are Science Park, Montclair Immaculate Conception, Newark Tech, Eagle Academy, Newark Central and Golda Och Academy of West Orange.

Here are the Raiders results this season:

April 3, win at Newark Tech 25-19, 25-11.

April 4, win at Newark Arts 25-12 25-17.

April 5, win vs. Eagle Academy 25-14, 25-11.

April 10: win at Montclair Immaculate Conception 25-23, 25-17.

April 13: win at Science Park 25-12, 25-17.

April 17: win at Newark Central 26-24, 25-17.

April 19: win vs. Newark Tech 25-19, 25-19

April 20: win vs. Clifton 25-19, 24-26, 25-16

Photo Courtesy of Kevin Reilly