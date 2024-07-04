Nutley HS boys volleyball team spikes down another successful season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys volleyball team enjoyed another successful season.

Under head coach Kevin Reilly, the Raiders finished with a 15-8 overall record, including finishing in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 7-3 divisional record. They also were the No. 6 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 2 state sectional tournament.

The following NHS players earned all–SEC–Colonial Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

Gavin Warburton, junior.

Second team

Ilhan Ilhan, senior.

Evan Petrov, freshman.

Honorable mention

Shane Castellanos, junior.

“This season was certainly another success for our young program,” said Reilly. “In addition to the SEC accolades, we hit a few other major milestones. Gavin Warburton earned his 500th career kill, Ilhan Ilhan finished second in the state for aces recorded (60) and Evan Petrov had the second-most assists (370) of all New Jersey freshmen.

“We graduate five seniors (Kaan Aydin, Aerell Bitalac, Saman Hashemi, Ilhan and Finlay Miruelo) who are incredible young men and fantastic volleyball players. It’s going to be strange not having them in the gym with us next season. However, we couldn’t be more excited about what our returning players and underclassmen have shown this past year. The future certainly remains bright for Nutley boys volleyball!”

Note – After going 10-10 in its debut season in 2022, the Raiders went 20-5 in 2023.

Photo Courtesy of NHS head coach Kevin Reilly