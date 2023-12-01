Nutley HS fall athletes receive conference honors

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — Several Nutley High School fall athletes received all–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Here are the NHS athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

First team: seniors Finlay Miruelo and Jonathan Briehof.

Second team: sophomore Duke “DJ” Pilgrim and junior AJ Oramas.

Honorable mention: freshman Anthony Navarrro.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Division:

First team: junior Brooke Yero.

Second team: freshman Isa Harrington.

Honorable mention: seniors Lindsey Guzman and Bryanna Martins.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Division:

First team: junior Amanda Scaperotta.

Second team: junior Ava Lage and sophomore Sydney Tramontana.

Honorable mention: senior Sasha Wanko and junior Hannah Pollail.

GIRLS TENNIS

Colonial Division:

First team: junior Alexis Fontanilla, senior Rebecca Caporaso, junior Sindi Gjonbocari, sophomore Laura Hindistan and sophomore Marguerite Ziek.

Second team: senior Marina Calleo and sophomore Viha Kothakonda.

Honorable mention: senior Olivia Song.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Boys

Liberty Division:

First team: seniors Ryan Budinick and Peter French, and junior Luke Cozzi.

Second team: seniors William Clay and Ronan Somers, sophomore Matthew Lee, and freshman David Dunlay.

Honorable mention: juniors Luke Gonzalez and Alexander Valenzuela.

Girls

American Division:

First team: junior Jaylin Romero.

Honorable mention: senior Erin Granelli and junior Stephanie La.

Notes – The boys soccer team finished with a 6-6-5 overall record.

The girls soccer team showed resilience as it won four of its final seven games to finish with a 6-14 overall record.

The girls volleyball team finished with a 13-11 overall record.

The girls tennis team clinched the SEC–Colonial Division title outright with an 8-0 divisional record and finished with an 11-7 overall record. Last season, the team was co-champion of the division with Cedar Grove.