Nutley HS football players earn SFC honors

NUTLEY, NJ — The following Nutley High School football players earned All-Super Football Conference-Patriot White Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches:

First Team Offense: Clark Mohrbutter, senior quarterback.

First Team Defense: Tyler Von Roth, senior lineman.

Second Team Offense: Damiano Farro, Nutley, senior lineman.

Second Team Defense: Jayln Caraballo, junior lineman and Aidan Rotbaum, sophomore linebacker.

Honorable Mention: Jeremiah Tirado, junior. He is a wide receiver/defensive back.

The Raiders, under second-year head coach and 2001 NHS graduate Chris Helm, finished with a 4-6 record this season, losing to Phillipsburg in the North 2, Group 4 state sectional playoffs quarterfinals on Nov. 1.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon