Nutley HS football players gain conference accolades

NUTLEY, NJ — Several Nutley High School football players have earned all–Super Football Conference–Patriot White Division honors, as selected by the divisional honors.

Here are the NHS players honored:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

• Lineman – Dom Farro, junior.

DEFENSE

• Lineman – Tyler Von Roth, junior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Punter – Erik Thompson, senior.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

• Skill – Sean McAloon, senior. He played running back.

DEFENSE

• Linebacker – Aidan Rotbaum, freshman.

HONORABLE MENTION

• Jalyn Caraballo, sophomore.He played wide receiver and defensive back.

Note: The Raiders showed much resiliency this season. After an 0-6 start, Nutley won three of its final four games, including beating Barringer, 30-20, Friday, Oct. 20, and North Plainfield, 13-12, Thursday, Oct. 25, both at Tangorra Field/Park Oval, in the final two games to finish with a 3-7 record. The first win was against rival Belleville, 35-8, at Tangorra Field on Saturday, Oct. 7.