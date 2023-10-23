Nutley HS football team defeats Barringer

NUTLEY, NJ — Senior running back Sean McAloon rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and senior lineman Rocco DeLitta and junior quarterback Clark Morhbutter each had a TD run to power the Nutley High School football team to a 30-20 win over Barringer High School on Friday night, Oct. 20, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in the regular season finale.

The Raiders, who started the season at 0-6, won their second game and moved to 2-7 overall.

Mohrbutter scored on a 2-yard run, followed by senior Erik Thompson’s extra-point kick, in the first quarter.

In the second quarter. McAloon scored on a 3-yard run and Thompson added the point-after kick. Thompson kicked a 37-yard field goal later in the second quarter.

McAloon ran for a 2-yard TD in the third quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.

DeLitta had a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, followed by Thompson’s extra-point kick.

Mohrbutter finished 4-of-7 passing for 87 yards with one interception and finished with six carries for 33 yards and the TD. Junior running back Tyler Vonroth had two catches for 42 yards, senior wide receiver Joe Volpe had one catch for 30 yards and senior wide receiver Antonio Bonassisa had one catch for 15 yards.

Defensively for Nutley, freshman linebacker Aidan Rotbaum had eight tackles with one-half sack, linebacker Vonroth had nine tackles with a sack; junior lineman Damiano Farro and sophomore defensive back Jaylyn Caraballo each had eight tackles, and sophomore Muhammad Mughal had five tackles.

The Raiders will conclude the season on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at North Plainfield in a state consolation game. North Plainfield is 1-8.