Nutley HS football team defeats Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — The Nutley High School football team earned a hard-fought 21-12 win over Millburn on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Millburn.

The Raiders improved to 3-3 on the season.

NHS senior quarterback Clark Mohrbutter had 75 rushing yards on four carries before hurting his ankle. “He missed the rest of the game,” said NHS head coach Chris Helm. “Sophomore quarterback Brady King, after two series, really settled in and did a great job of taking over the offense, helping lead two impressive drives.”

Helm also said junior running back Zahir Weatherington had a fantastic game, rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Helm also credited the offensive line. “The offensive line is playing really well the last few weeks; even in losing efforts,” Helm said.

Helm praised the defense.

“Defensively, Aidan Rotbaum, as only a sophomore, is really a game-changer,” said Helm. “He had three sacks, and the rest of the d-line, with (junior) Santino Cundiff and (senior) Tyler Vonroth, held Millburn to under 100 total yards of offense, with the exception of two big plays where their kid just out-played our kid for 160 yards of receiving offense.”

The Raiders will host West Milford on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.

“We have a very tough opponent with West Milford, who is 5-1 in the (Super Football Conference), which is big-time football, and a team that really got us good to open our season last year,” said Helm, referring to the 37-0 loss to West Milford “We are preparing are kids hard every week, and they are excited for the challenge ahead.”

Nutley (3-3)