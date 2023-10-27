Nutley HS football team defeats North Plainfield for its second straight victory to end the season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team ended its season with a flourish.

The Raiders defeated North Plainfield, 13-12, in the season finale on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association consolation game.

Nutley, under first-year head coach Chris Helm, ended the season on a two-game winning streak and finished with a 3-7 overall record.

The Raiders scored both their touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Senior running back Sean McAloon scored on an 8-yard TD pass from junior quarterback quarterback Clark Mohrbutter, followed by senior EriK Thompson’s extra point kick. Mohrbutter later ran for a 12-yard touchdown.

Mohrbutter completed nine of 16 passes for 60 yards with one TD and one interception, and had 11 carries for 83 yards and the TD.

McAloon finished with 16 carries and 82 yards, and added two catches for 13 yards and the TD.

Junior running back Tyler Vonroth had one carry for 10 yards and freshman running back Aidan Rotbaum had two carries for 7 yards. Sophomore receiver Jaylyn Caraballo had two catches for 23 yards, and Thompson had two catches for 22 yards.

Vonroth, a linebacker, had 10 tackles, junior linebacker Andrew Santangelo had nine tackles, sophomore linebacker Jacob Harlow had six tackles, and defensive back Thompson and sophomore Muhammad Mughal each had one interception.

In the previous week, the Raiders defeated Barringer at Tangorra Field/Park Oval. After starting 0-6, the Raiders defeated Belleville on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval.

Nutley (3-7)

Aug. 25: loss, vs. West Milford, at Westwood, 37-0

Aug. 31: loss, at Bloomfield, 20-10.

Sept. 9: loss, at Montclair, 42-7

Sept. 14: loss, vs. Millburn, 21-14.

Sept. 22: loss, at Passaic Valley, 42-0

Sept. 29: loss, vs. West Essex, 37-7

Oct. 7: win, vs. Belleville, 35-8

Oct. 13: loss, at Wayne Valley, 27-7

Oct. 20: win, vs. Barringer, 30-20

Oct. 25: win, vs. North Plainfield, 13-12*

*state consolation game