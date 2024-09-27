Nutley HS football team defeats Passaic

NUTLEY, NJ — Sophomore running back Aidan Rotbaum rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Mohrbutter and Tirado each ran for a TD, to lead the Nutley High School football team to a 20-14 win over Passaic on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval.

Senior linebacker Andrew Santangelo posted 12 tackles, Tirado recorded eight tackles and an interception while playing defensive back and junior defensive end Jaylyn Caraballo registered two sacks.

The Raiders will to visit West Essex on Saturday, Sept. 28, in North Caldwell , at 1 p.m.

NHS results and schedule:

Aug. 29: loss, vs. River Dell, 42-7

Sept. 6: win, at Bloomfield, 20-7

Sept. 13: loss, at Wayne Hills, 30-20

Sept. 19: win, vs. Passaic, 20-14

Oct. 5: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12: vs. West Milford, 1 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Passaic Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: vs. Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

