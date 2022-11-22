Nutley HS football team has strong finish this season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team finished the season with a flourish.

The Raiders, under first-year head coach Joe Piro, won their final two games, beating Barringer, 42-21, at Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, and West Milford, 21-14, at the Park Oval on Thursday, Oct. 27, to finish with a 6-3 record.

One of the team’s victories was a forfeit by Montclair, which had beat Nutley in the second game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Montclair. However, Montclair forfeited all their wins this season due to using an ineligible player.

The Raiders also featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Patriot White Division honors, as selected by the conference coaches. Senior lineman Anthony Pinal made first team offense, senior defensive back Brandon Lucia made first team defense as an at-large selection, senior Vincenzo Rizzuto made first team special teams as a kick returner; senior lineman Will Jennings made second team offense; senior running back Mike Zitola made second team offense as an at-large selection; senior lineman Nick Conca and senior defensive back Mitchell Mainiero made second defense; and senior two-way lineman Nicholas Della Luna received honorable mention.

Piro, a 1989 NHS graduate, also is the NHS athletic director. He has been the athletic director since 2004.

Nutley (6-3)

Sept. 1: win, vs. Bloomfield, 20-7

Sept. 9: win, vs. Montclair, forfeit*

Sept. 16: win, at Millburn, 14-7

Sept. 23: loss, vs. Passaic Valley, 45-0

Sept. 30: loss, at West Essex, 35-0

Oct. 7: win, at Belleville, 28-8

Oct. 14: loss, vs. Wayne Valley, 35-0

Oct. 22: win, at Barringer, 42-21

Oct. 27, win, vs. West Milford, 21-14**

*Montclair won 38-6, but forfeited due to an ineligible player.

**state crossover

Photo Courtesy of Steve Ellmore