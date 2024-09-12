Nutley HS football team posts first win of the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, Friday, Sept. 6, at Foley Field in Bloomfield for its first win of the season.

Senior 6-foot-1 quarterback Clark Mohrbutter completed eight of 13 passes for 111 yards and he added two rushing touchdowns to lead the Raiders, who improved to 1-1. Mohrbutter finished with 75 rushing yards on nine carries.

Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Tirada had four receptions for 57 yards and senior running back Tyler Von Roth had three carries for 20 yards and a TD for Nutley, which will visit Wayne Hills on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Nutley vs. Bloomfield, Sept. 6