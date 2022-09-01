Nutley HS football team seeks another strong season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team always seems to be a contender for the state sectional playoffs.

That’s because of the team’s trademark hard work and commitment, which has been evident this summer.

“I like this team,” said second-year head coach JD Vick during a practice at the Park Oval on Aug. 12. “They have been working hard all summer. They are working hard as a team, and I think it says a lot about their character. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

In an email to the Nutley Journal on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Vick said that he will be taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal health issue. As of Aug. 26, Nutley athletic director Joe Piro was expected to serve as the interim head coach for the team’s season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, against Bloomfield at 7 p.m at the Park Oval/Tangorra Field. It will be the first home football game under the new permanent lightning system that was installed at the field this past spring.

The Raiders last season qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state playoffs but had to forfeit their quarterfinal matchup with Old Tappan because of a COVID-19 outbreak that affected the team. Their season thus ended with a 6-4 record.

The head coach will be helped by his coordinators. Jeff Martin is the defensive coordinator, and Chris Helm is the offensive coordinator. Both are NHS alumni.

“We have a lot of young players,” Martin said. “Our inexperience is to our benefit, because we’re teaching them and molding them into how we want them to be and get out of bad habits. They are energetic, eager to learn. Right now, they are flying around; they are really into it.”

Helm was an assistant coach for the Raiders for eight years under Steve DiGregorio. Helm then went to Wayne Valley as an assistant coach and helped the Passaic County team win a state sectional in 2019. Helm, who returned to Nutley last season, is installing a new offensive system.

“The offense is new,” Helm said. “It’s exciting, because it’s new. When something is new, it’s always a little bit of fresh energy. We’re looking forward to it. There will be learning curves, but it’s exciting because we have good skill guys, some good linemen.”

The senior captains are wide receiver and safety Vincenzo Rizzuto, offensive left tackle and defensive end Anthony Pinal, running back and cornerback Mitchell Mainiero, and wide receiver/safety Brandon Lucia.

“The four captains are prominent guys for us on defense,” Martin said. “The kids are leaning on the older guys for sure.”

Rizzuto is looking forward to serving as a leader on the team.

“It’s an honor being a captain for this team,” he said. “I’ve been here since freshman year and just watching other people lead and taking what I have learned, and I can’t wait to bring that to the field.”

Rizzuto spoke of the team’s goals and the keys to achieving them.

“Our team goals are just working hard, playing fast, winning games and just taking it day by day and we’ll be good,” he said. “Definitely. If we come together, I think we can go far. We are a good team. We have played together since forever, and we’re going to be good.”

Pinal raved about the team’s strengths.

“We have a lot of size up front, our pass rushing is going to be good,” said Pinal, who made second team defense for the all–Super Essex Conference American Division, voted by the divisional coaches, last year. “I like the interior line.The O-line has to come together, but they have a lot of potential.”

Mainiero, who made second team offense in the all–SEC American Division last year, said he has enjoyed playing with the seniors ever since they were all young.

“Playing with my guys as seniors, I have been playing with them through pee wees. It’s a good honor to play with them,” he said. “I love it. There is nothing really to complain about. Everything is coming into shape, and I just love it. We’re working hard every day and coming together as a family and as a group.”

Lucia, who made all-division first team defense a year ago, said the Raiders are looking to make the playoffs and go on a deep run.

“I think this is a very talented group,” Lucia said. “I think we have a chance to make it far. We have a lot of good guys. We want to go into the season feeling good, feeling healthy. We can definitely have a chance in the playoffs. We like our odds, and hopefully we can get it going.”

Senior quarterback Nick Bello will be a first-year starter.

Senior Mike Zitola, a running back and linebacker who is a third-year starter, is a solid linebacker and leader on defense, Vick said.

Javier LaBeach, a senior defensive end, is a good pass rusher. The second-year starter also will play running back.

The leader of the offensive line is senior center William Jennings, a second-year starter.

Junior wide receiver Nicholas Volpe has good speed.

Seniors Nicholas Della Luna and Nicholas Conca will be solid on the offensive line. Justin Cifelli and Joseph Cifelli, twins who are wide receivers and defensive backs, and two-way lineman Richard Nguyen are seniors and first-year players who are looking to contribute on both sides of the ball.

Historically, Nutley’s home games were mostly played on Saturday afternoons. But this year, all the home games at the Park Oval/Tangorra Field will be under the lights, thanks to a permanent lighting system.

Tangorra Field is one of the greatest venues in the state, and to have night home games will be a thrill for the players, coaches, parents, student body and community, said Vick.

The other assistant coaches are Rob Porrino, defensive line; Brian Kutzleb, offensive line; Brian Koribanick, receivers; Sammy Coppola, linebackers and sub-varsity; Sal Gabriele, receivers and sub-varsity; Anthony Alberti, offensive line, defensive line and sub-varsity; and Peter Burbank, sub-varsity.

Notes: DiGregorio, a 1979 NHS graduate and senior captain of the Raiders football team, died last October after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. In 2020, DiGregorio guided the Raiders to a perfect 6-0 campaign. The playoffs were canceled that season due to the pandemic. DiGregorio retired as head coach in March 2021, handing the reins to Vick, his longtime assistant coach. Vick also was the interim head coach of the Raiders in 2019 while DiGregorio was receiving treatment. The Super Football Conference launched the Steve DiGregorio Young Man’s Award last season. DiGregorio served two stints as the Raiders’ head coach, from 2004 to 2011 and from 2017 to 2020, compiling a total of 62 wins, to become the second-most winning head coach in program history.

The NJSIAA is adding an extra round and will play down to group state champions for public schools for the first time this season. The current NJSIAA playoff system was instituted in 1974. From 1974 to 2017, the playoffs ended at the sectional levels for the public schools. The NJSIAA started to play down to regional finals — north and south — in 2018.

2022 Nutley football schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Passaic Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: at West Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Wayne Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino.