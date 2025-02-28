Nutley HS girls basketball ace Kaitlyn Nellegar is the Nutley Journal’s Athlete of the Month

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School girls basketball standout Kaitlyn Nellegar has been a strong contributor for the Raiders this winter.

The sophomore leads the team in scoring and rebounding. In 25 games through Feb. 19, Nellegar has averaged 11.2 points a game (280 points) and 14.04 rebounds a game (351 rebounds).

Nellegar is the Nutley Journal’s Athlete of the Month. The following is a Q and A with Nellegar:

Q: What are some of your favorite memories of playing basketball for Nutley High School?

A: Playing for Nutley basketball has created so many amazing memories; however, one of my favorite memories here was my first-ever game last year against East Orange. I remember going into the game and being nervous, but then scoring my first basket and looking over to see the bench cheering. We wound up winning the game and I just remember how happy we all were to get the first win of the season and the excitement of the rest of the season to come.

Q: Who are your role models and why?

A: My role models are definitely both of my parents. Growing up, I got to watch my dad coach and I really believe that helped inspire me to play basketball. He has taught me so much in life, like how to find time for family, even when you are busy at school or with work. My mom has also always been there for me, too. Anything I need, she forgets everything that she has to do for herself and makes sure I am okay. She has taught me to always take care of others and respect everyone.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete, professional or college, and why?

A: My favorite athlete is Sabrina Ionescu. I first watched her get drafted first overall in the WNBA during COVID, and I instantly became a fan. She’s a natural leader, on and off the court, and her work ethic and passion for the game really stand out. Her ability to balance skill with her love for the game inspires me to be the best version of myself, both as a player and a person.

Q: What are some of the extracurricular activities or clubs that you belong to?

A: In addition to playing basketball, I also play for Nutley varsity softball. I also enjoy cooking, baking and spending time with friends.

Q: What are your preferred social media platforms?

A: I mainly use Instagram.

Q: What is your favorite subject in school and why?

A: This year, I’ve really enjoyed chemistry. It’s interesting to solve problems and figure out how everything connects. It’s kind of like a puzzle, and I like the challenge of figuring it out.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I hope to be able to continue playing basketball in college, and then go into law school and someday become a successful lawyer.

Q: Do you have a favorite musical artist?

A: My favorite musical artist is Morgan Wallen. I really enjoy country music and he is definitely my favorite artist of the genre.

Q: What is your dream vacation?

A: I would say my dream vacation is to be able to visit the Amalfi coast in Italy and get to relax on the beaches and enjoy the good food.

Q: What advice would you give to a young basketball player?

A: Just keep working hard, even when things get tough. Improvement doesn’t happen overnight, but if you stick with it and put in the effort, you’ll get better. It’s all about showing up every day and doing your best, even if no one is watching.

Note – With a recent 11-14 record, NHS was looking to end the season on a strong note.

They were scheduled to visit Rutherford on Feb. 24 in the regular-season finale and visit Carteret in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament first round on Feb. 26, after press time.