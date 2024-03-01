Nutley HS girls basketball team enjoys successful campaign

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls basketball team, under first-year head coach Kara McNish, enjoyed a successful season.

The Raiders finished with a 14-13 overall record after losing to Warren Hills, 63-44, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22.

During the season, the Raiders had three separate three-game winning streaks.

The Raiders were led by their seniors: guards Anna Green, Riley Sebastiano, Cynthia DePersio and Morgan Dolaghan, and forward Mina Shaw.

Other contributors were junior forward Grace Christie, junior center Isabel Riccardi, sophomore forward Makayla Albert and freshman Kaitlyn Nellegar.

Photo Courtesy of Nutley High School Athletics