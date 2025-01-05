Nutley HS girls basketball team goes 3-0 in Bergenfield Showcase

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls basketball team, under head coach Kara McNish-Natoli, won all three of its games in the Bergenfield Showcase.

Freshman Jiama Maldonado scored 19 points and added five rebounds, three assists and three steals; and sophomore forward Kaitlyn Nellegar had 12 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots, two assists and two steals to lead the Raiders to a 60-17 win over Dwight Morrow (Englewood) on Friday, Dec. 27.

Senior guard/forward Grace Christie had seven points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds; and junior guard/forward Makayla Albert had five points, five rebounds and two steals. Senior center Isabel Riccardi had four points, five rebounds and two blocks; and freshman Sophia DeLanzo had four points, two rebounds and two steals.

Freshman Ellie Oldak had three points and two rebounds and freshman Gianna Albanese had two points, five rebounds and five assists. Senior point guard Cassey Arroyo had two points, four assists and two rebounds.

The Raiders defeated Cliffside Park, 51-37, Saturday, Dec. 28. Riccardi had 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks; Arroyo had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals; Nellegar had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals; Maldonado had six points and five rebounds; Albanese had two points, 10 rebounds and two assists; and DeLanzo had two points.

Nutley defeated Passaic Valley, 42-32, Tuesday, Dec. 31, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Riccardi had 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Nellegar had seven points with 17 rebounds, two assists and two steals; Albanese posted eight points, eight rebounds and four steals; Christie had six points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals; and Arroyo and Maldonado each had one point.