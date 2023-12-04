Nutley HS girls basketball team is excited for season

NUTLEY, NJ — Under first-year head coach Kara McNish, the Nutley High School girls basketball team is excited about the upcoming season.

The Raiders return almost their entire squad from last season, losing just one player to graduation, as they look to improve on an 8-15 record.

Nutley has five seniors who have been playing together since they were in elementary school: point guard Cynthia DePersio, guards Riley Sebastiano, Anna Green and Morgan Dolaghan, and forward Mina Shaw.

“All of the seniors have played varsity the last few years and will be at the center of our team with all of their experience,” McNish said. “I’m looking to them for leadership, on and off the court.”

Nutley also has returning starters Grace Christie, a junior guard-forward, and junior forward Isabel Riccardi, who will be vital parts to the team.

Sophomore forward Makayla Albert and freshman forward Kaitlyn Nellegar are expected to make big contributions to to the team as well.

McNish, indeed, has been encouraged by her team’s commitment, as the Raiders strive to accomplish their goals this season.

“They played really well and strong in the summer and fall leagues,” said McNish. “Our league and division (Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division) is competitive and really tough, so we will be challenged every game. Our goal is always to be competitive in our division and make the state tournament. We are striving to earn a home game in the state tournament this year and I think we have all the pieces we need to put together a really successful team and hopefully accomplish that.”

McNish was an assistant coach in the program for the last seven years. She coached at the freshman level for the first few years before becoming the JV coach and varsity assistant.

McNish has played basketball her whole life and was a standout player at College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y., where she played four years, including being a captain for two years and receiving several postseason honors.

“I’ve grown up around basketball and loved the game my whole life. My dad has been the head boys basketball coach at Weehawken High School for the last 34 years,” McNish said. “I owe a lot of my love for the game to him and I have learned and still learn so much from him about the game. He actually coached the girls in our fall league this year and it was such a valuable experience for them and for me, learning from him each game.”

Nutley will tip off the regular season on Thursday, Dec. 14, at East Orange Campus High School.

Photos Courtesy of Kara McNish