Nutley HS girls basketball team looks for more improvement

NUTLEY, NJ — Despite a 4-9 overall record through Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Nutley High School girls basketball team hopes to make more improvement this season.

Nutley defeated Livingston High School 21-14 in the third game of the season on Dec. 20. At the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic at Lodi High School, the Raiders defeated Memorial High School of West New York 49-17 on Dec. 27 and Saddle Brook High School 53-43 on Dec. 28 before losing to Kearny High School 56-20 in the championship game on Dec. 30.

Nutley defeated Newark Central 41-40 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

Jan. 19: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Jan. 28: vs. Hoboken, 10 a.m.

Feb. 2: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Feb. 4: at Elmwood Park, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 7: at Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Saddle Brook, 4 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Caldwell, 11:30 a.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley at Glen Ridge High School (Saturday, Jan. 7). Glen Ridge won 47-28.