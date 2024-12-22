Nutley HS girls basketball team wins in season-opener

NUTLEY, NJ —The Nutley High School girls basketball team defeated host St. Dominic Academy in the season-opener, 47-23, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Jersey City.

Freshman Gianna Albanese had 11 points, 10 rebounds four steals and two blocked shots; freshman Jiana Maldonado had eight points 10 points, two rebounds and three steals; sophomore Kaitlyn Nellegar had eight points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots; and senior Isabel Riccardi had eight points, 14 rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and two steals to lead the Raiders.

Senior Grace Christie had four points, four assists and two rebounds; and senior Cassey Arroyo, freshmen Madison Heal and Ellie Oldak each had two points.

Nutley lost to Caldwell, 62-53, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at NHS. Riccardi had 13 points and 14 rebounds; Maldonado had 13 points, three rebounds and four steals; Albanese scored nine points with eight rebounds;Christie had nine points and Nellegar had six points and seven rebounds. Heal added three points.

NHS lost to host Mount St. Dominic, 44-28, Saturday, Dec. 21, in Caldwell to move to 1-2 on the season. Maldonado scored nine points. Riccardi had six points, five rebounds and four blocked shots; Christie had six points; and Nellegar posted five points with 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.

Schedule