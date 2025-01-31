Nutley HS girls hoops team giving good efforts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls basketball team, under second-year head coach Kara McNish-Natoli, has produced good efforts this season, looking to make more progress.

The Raiders, who had a recent 6-8 record, won four of their first six games of the season.

Leading the Raiders are seniors Grace Christie, Isabel Riccardi and Cassey Arroyo; sophomore Kaitlyn Nellegar; and freshmen Jiana Maldonado and Gianna Albanese. Juniors Makayla Albert and Mariah Franqui, and freshmen Sophia DeLanzo, Madison Heal and Ellie Oldak are other contributors.

The Raiders, seeded 14th, were scheduled to host No. 19 seed Science Park in the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 30. The winner will visit No. 3 seed Glen Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 1, while the loser will host the winner between No. 35 Irvington and No. 30 Orange in the inaugural Essex County Invitational, also on Feb. 1.

Results

Dec. 17: win, at St. Dominic, 47-23.

Dec. 19: loss, at Caldwell, 62-53.

Dec. 21: loss, at Mount St. Dominic, 44-28.

Dec. 27: win, Dwight Morrow, 60-17.

Dec. 28: win, Cliffside Park, 51-37.

Dec. 31: win, Passaic Valley, 42-32.

Jan. 4: loss, at Montclair, 43-38.

Jan. 6: win, at Bloomfield, 37-36.

Jan. 8: loss, at Payne Tech, 45-38.

Jan. 11: loss, at Glen Ridge, 37-24.

Jan. 14: loss, West Essex, 40-30.

Jan. 16: loss, Newark Central, 46-35.

Jan. 18: win, North Star Academy, 55-25.

Jan. 21: loss, at Columbia, 52-44.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley vs. Glen Ridge (Jan. 11, at Glen Ridge)