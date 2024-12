Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls soccer team featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division honors this season, selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are the NHS honorees:

First Team

Brooke Yero, senior

Selmah Kantor, freshman

Breele Robson, senior

Second Team

Isa Harrington, sophomore

Mia Sceppaguercio, freshman

Honorable Mention

Danielle Goode, senior

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens