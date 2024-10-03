Nutley HS girls tennis team displaying great effort

NUTLEY, NJ — Despite a tough 2-8 start, the Nutley High School girls tennis team this season features a talented group of dedicated players.

The wins were against Verona and Bloomfield, with the latter in the Essex County Tournament consolation quarterfinals. Nutley then lost in the consolation semifinals against Columbia.

Julian Gruttadauria, the head coach of the NHS boys tennis team that won the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title this past spring, is in his first year as head coach of the girls team this fall.

Senior Alexis Fontanilla is the team’s top player, competing at the No. 1 singles position. She may be looking to continue her career at the collegiate level and is hoping to close out her NHS career in style.

Fontanilla and senior Yeleen Soho are the captains of the team. Senior Eva Illardi, the team manager, is another leader.

After playing doubles last year, junior Viha Kothakonda moved up to the second singles position. She is the team’s most improved player, much to Gruttadauria’s delight. “She has always been able to raise up to competition, and I look forward to this year and next year in her athletic and academic journey,” Gruttadauria said.

At third singles, senior Sindi Gjonbocari is playing “in my opinion, the most challenging tennis position,” Gruttadauria said. “The variety and depth at this position is always difficult, and Sindi is up for the challenge. As one of the leaders of the team, I’m confident she will close her Nutley career in style.”

Juniors Lara Hindistan and Mae Ziek compete at first doubles. They represented the team at the 2024 fall leadership summit. “This pair has been together since they entered high school, and they are one of the best doubles pairs I have worked with in my coaching career,” Gruttadauria said. “On and off the court, their positivity shines. They will be looking to grow together and make this year a win in their penultimate season.”

Senior Grace Christie and sophomore Alexis Rodriguez comprise the second doubles team. “Our top pair last year on the JV have proved they are ready to take on the challenge at the varsity level,” Gruttadauria said. “Both are an example of how two different players can mesh so well together.”

NHS has two other doubles teams that are rotated in as well – seniors Emily Aranada and Sofia Eshaq, junior Isabella Fernandez and sophomore Everleigh Nugent.

Gruttadauria has been impressed by the players’ strong commitment, citing their positivity and attention to detail.

“These student-athletes work extremely hard, on and off the court,” he said. “They are all there for each other, and have a mentality to care for each other. It doesn’t matter the position, it is a team mentality from bottom to top. They are fundraising all season, making Nutley tennis (merchandise), and are flowing with team spirit. For me, it’s a wonderful thing to see. I do not need to be hands on, they are very mature for their ages.”

Gruttadauria said his main goal is for the players to grow and give effort.

“The ultimate goal is to grow as student-athletes,” he said. “All of these students are in the most challenging classes, clubs and more. All I ask is for those 90 minutes that we have on court, to give everything they have. To make tennis their safe place. As a team, our top goal is to improve our tennis and prove that we belong with the teams in this top division.

“To achieve those goals, each athlete needs to look out for each other. Tennis is a challenging sport – the top tennis players of all time win only around 55-60% of the points they play. What we advocate is that tennis is an example of how growing up will be. Whether it is on the courts or off the courts, we will have our losses and misses – but it’s how you respond. Mistakes are necessary to growth, and I’m confident these student-athletes will be successful in whatever career path they choose. Having tennis as a lifelong sport with them, they will be able to use their on- and off-the-court skills for the rest of their life.”

Gruttadauria is glad to see the NHS boys tennis players provide support.

“From the bottom to the top, we are building the Nutley tennis family,” he said. “The boys spring team attends the matches; boys and girls run practices in the offseason. We look to build something special.”

The NHS girls tennis team is holding a fundraiser. To make a donation, visit https://raise.snap.app/donate/nutley-girls-tennis-2024.