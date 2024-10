NUTLEY – The Nutley High School girls tennis team will host its annual “Servathon” on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in recognition of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each player will serve 25 balls, and for each ball they make in, donors will give $1. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

To sponsor a player, contact NHS head coach Julian Gruttadauria at 973-508-9410 or email jmgruttadauria@gmail.com.