Nutley HS girls tennis teams serve up support for cancer patients

Pictured are representatives from Wings Cancer Support, holding the yellow signs in front of Nutley head coach Valerie Martin.
Pictured are members of the Nutley girls varsity and junior varsity tennis teams. Standing at the left of the sign is varsity head coach Valerie Martin. Standing at far right is assistant coach Joe Martin.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School varsity and junior varsity girls tennis teams hosted their first serve-a thon fundraiser in conjunction with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event was a huge success.

All players from both teams, 27 girls, participated in the event to raise funds for Wings Cancer Support, a nonprofit foundation whose many free programs support cancer patients and survivors.

Representatives from the foundation attended the event and interacted with the girls as they served to raise money for this worthy cause.

The Nutley varsity team, under head coach Valerie Martin, tied with Cedar Grove for the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship this season with a 7-1 divisional record. Nutley finished 9-6 overall. Nutley and Cedar Grove split their two divisional meetings this season. 

“At the beginning of the season, our goal was to win the division,” Martin said. “We achieved our goal, and we became co-champions with Cedar Grove.” 

