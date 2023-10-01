Nutley HS girls volleyball team enjoys exciting victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School first-year girls volleyball head coach Angela Mechionne has lofty goals for the program for this season and beyond. The early-season results have been promising.

“This is my first year with the team and I have set some lofty goals for myself and the team,” said Melchionne in an email to the Nutley Journal. “These goals include building a positive team environment, fostering camaraderie and improving on last year’s record. We are still working on setting in and finding our rhythm, as there have been some injuries and other setbacks. However, the team is determined and looking forward to a great season. So far, the team is playing very well and fighting hard.”

Melchionne said the team has been led by seniors Angelina Burgos, a middle hitter; Elyse Gola, a right side hitter; Giana Robertello, a right side hitter; Gabriella Somoza, an outside hitter; and Sasha Wanko, a middle hitter. Juniors Ava Lage, a setter; Amanda Scaperotta, a libero; Elianna Poplawski, an outside hitter; and Hannah Pollail, and outside hitter; and sophomore outside hitter Sydney Tramontana bring the energy and determination to the varsity squad, Melchionne said.

“The games have been incredibly exciting to watch as Amanda digs up seemingly impossible attacks,” Melchionne said. “Sydney flies through the air and the team sends over aces. They are a scrappy team and play well together.”

The team began the season with a 2-1 win against West Essex on Thursday, Sept. 7. “It was a very exciting match!” Melchionne said. “Sydney Tramontana and Elyse Gola led the team with five kills each, Amanda Scaperotta picked up 30 digs and Sasha Wanko had three blocks.”

After losing two matches, they came back to beat Montclair 2-1 on Monday, Sept. 11. Pollail led the team with nine kills, and Tramontana had six kills and six aces. Scaperotta picked up 23 digs and five aces. Lage had 17 assists and nine digs.

Nutley, which had a 4-4 record through Thursday, Sept. 21, will host Payne Tech on Monday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. on Senior Night and host Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. on “Dig Pink” night.

Photos Courtesy of Angela Melchionne