Nutley HS girls wrestlers earn medals at state championships in Atlantic City

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School’s Carina Rivera and Isabella Bobadilla enjoyed great performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls state individual wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Rivera won the seventh-place medal and Bobadilla won the eighth-place medal in their respective weight classes.

Rivera, a junior competing in the 165-pound class in a field of 12 wrestlers, posted a 14-6 major decision over Zedekiah Pollard of New Brunswick in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 29. Rivera then lost by pin to Ari Tyson of Cherry Hill West in 1:39 in the quarterfinals. Rivera regrouped with a 14-9 decision over Abigail Loszynski of Bergenfield in the second-round wrestlebacks.

The next day, Rivera dropped a tough 4-3 decision to Kiley Toti of Jackson Memorial in the third-round wrestlebacks.

Rivera then earned a 4-3 decision over Ella Johnson of Hamilton East-Steinert in the seventh-eighth place bout on Saturday, March 2. Rivera finished the season with a 30-7 record.

Bobadilla, a senior competing in the 126-pound weight class, pinned Belle Konopka of Seneca in 3 minutes, 29 seconds in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 29. She then lost by pin to Emma Sagi of Old Bridge by pin in 3:25 in the quarterfinals.

In the second-round wrestlebacks, Bobadilla pinned Carly Poggio of Hunterdon Central Regional in 1:27.

The next day, Bobadilla lost by pin to Kylie Wright of Egg Harbor in 1:10 in the third-round wrestlebacks.

Bobadilla then lost by pin to Dominique Lopez of Jackson Memorial in 2:58 in the seventh-eighth place bout on Saturday, March 2. Bobadilla finished with a 30-9 record on the season.

Rivera and Bobadilla were the only NHS competitors in the tournament. They advanced after they took third place in their weight classes at the North 1 Region tournament at Vernon Township on Sunday, Feb. 25.