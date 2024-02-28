Nutley HS girls wrestlers Bobadilla and Rivera reach state tournament in Atlantic City

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School’s Isabella Bobadilla and Carina Rivera finished in third place in their respective weight classes at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls wrestling North 1 Region tournament at Vernon Township on Sunday, Feb. 25.

As a result, they qualified for the NJSIAA’s girls wrestling state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 29-March 2.

They join fellow NHS senior Brandon Toranzo, who will compete in the boys wrestling state tournament, also at Boardwalk Hall on those same days.

At the region tournament, Bobadilla, a senior, won by a 7-5 decision in overtime over Alexa Ciliotta of Montville in the third-fourth place consolation of the 126-pound weight class.

Rivera, a junior, posted a 5-1 decision over Geila Brutus of Parsippany Hills/Parsippany in the third-fourth place consolation at the 165-pound weight class.

The top-three finishers in each weight class from the four regions earned berths in the state tournament.

Toranzo, a senior, is the No. 2 seed in the 285-pound heavyweight class in the state tournament after remaining undefeated following his title at the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24.

Toranzo is seeking to become NHS’ second-ever state boys wrestling champion. John Monaco was the first NHS champion back in 1981 in the 158-pound class.