Nutley HS girls wrestlers Carina Rivera and Michelle Gavilanes excel at region tourney, advance to state championships in Atlantic City

NUTLEY, NJ — Carina Rivera finished in second place and Michelle Gavilanes finished in third place in their respective weight classes to lead the Nutley High School girls wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 1 region tournament at Vernon High School on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Rivera, a senior, reached the finals in the 185-pound weight loss, where she lost to Kiana Alvarez, of Elmwood Park, via pin in 2 minutes, 40 minutes.

Gavilanes, a freshman, pinned Gigi Santana, of Lenape Valley, in 5:51 in the 138-pound third-place consolation.

Rivera and Gavilanes earned berths to the NJSIAA’s girls individual state championships in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, March 6-8.

Rivera seeks to become the first NHS girls wrestler to earn two state medals. Last year, Rivera won the seventh-place medal in the 165-pound class at the state championships.

Gavilanes seeks to become the first NHS girls state medalist.

Photos Courtesy of Nutley HS head coach Mike DiPiano Jr.