Nutley HS girls wrestlers excel at inaugural county tournament

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls wrestling team finished in third place overall at the inaugural girls wrestling Essex County Tournament, hosted by NHS, on Friday, Feb. 16.

The NHS Raiders had 90 points. Bloomfield was first with 165 points and West Orange was second with 127 points, among the 11 scoring teams.

The Raiders had three champions: sophomore Izzabella Timonera (100-pound weight class), senior Isabella Bobadilla (126) and junior Carina Rivera (165).

Freshman Valentina Velez (114) and sophomore Jada Garcia (120) each took third place, freshman Carla Soto (107) and sophomore Isabella Winn (132) each took fifth place and freshman Jaiyda Ransome (107) took sixth place for Nutley.